Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 50,951 Shares of Welltower Inc. $WELL

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. decreased its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,951 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $15,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,778,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,993,121,000 after buying an additional 3,991,896 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Welltower by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,616,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,090,212,000 after buying an additional 1,740,196 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth $4,903,554,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,012,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,303,484,000 after acquiring an additional 723,887 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Welltower by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,898,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,214,232,000 after acquiring an additional 149,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Welltower from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $204.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $240.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.79.

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE:WELL opened at $209.39 on Wednesday. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.29 and a twelve month high of $216.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.10 billion, a PE ratio of 149.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.85.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.64%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.090-6.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 211.43%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower’s assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company’s property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

See Also

