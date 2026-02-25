Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Reaches $0.0138 on Top Exchanges

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $99.94 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0138 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00013643 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000241 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000477 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 7,240,948,020 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.