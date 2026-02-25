PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) VP Anne Foulkes Sells 3,594 Shares of Stock

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) VP Anne Foulkes sold 3,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total transaction of $447,848.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 15,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,025.01. This trade represents a 18.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

PPG Industries Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $125.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.24 and a 1 year high of $133.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.37.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. PPG Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.100 EPS. Analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in PPG Industries by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on PPG Industries from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on PPG Industries from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPG

About PPG Industries

(Get Free Report)

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG’s product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.