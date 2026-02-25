Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Insider Thiago Santelmo Sells 5,686 Shares

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) insider Thiago Santelmo sold 5,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $383,861.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 74,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,263.17. The trade was a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

QSR stock opened at $68.81 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.71 and a 1-year high of $73.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.58.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.08%.

QSR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.65.

Positive Sentiment: Dividend interest — QSR was named in a roundup of "3 Big Dividend Stocks" that are raising payouts, which can attract income-oriented investors and support demand for the shares.

Investor event scheduled — RBI is hosting an investor event on Feb. 26, 2026 (management presentation/Q&A). Events like this often drive intraday buying as investors and analysts re-assess guidance, growth initiatives and capital allocation. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst view mixed — JPMorgan cut its price target from $77 to $72 but maintained an “overweight” rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in the business despite a smaller near-term upside. That keeps institutional support but slightly reduces upside expectations. Analyst Rating/Price Target Note

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,525,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,969,819,000 after buying an additional 3,095,167 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,645,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,135,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,795 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,983,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,090,684,000 after acquiring an additional 344,066 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,429,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $575,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 8,252,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company’s principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International’s business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI’s restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

