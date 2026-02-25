Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) CRO Ban Ryan Norris Mac Sells 19,756 Shares

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CRO Ban Ryan Norris Mac sold 19,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $605,718.96. Following the sale, the executive owned 358,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,003,567.40. This represents a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ban Ryan Norris Mac also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 20th, Ban Ryan Norris Mac sold 11,517 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $353,571.90.

On Wednesday, February 18th, Ban Ryan Norris Mac sold 2,113 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $64,678.93.

On Friday, February 13th, Ban Ryan Norris Mac sold 1,655 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $50,543.70.

On Tuesday, December 23rd, Ban Ryan Norris Mac sold 3,053 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $91,467.88.

On Monday, December 22nd, Ban Ryan Norris Mac sold 1,218 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $36,491.28.

On Monday, December 8th, Ban Ryan Norris Mac sold 44,114 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $1,313,273.78.

Confluent Stock Performance

CFLT opened at $30.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.39 and its 200 day moving average is $24.73. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $314.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.03 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 22.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the third quarter worth $26,000. United Community Bank bought a new stake in Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CFLT. Citizens Jmp cut Confluent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. New Street Research set a $29.00 price objective on Confluent in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Confluent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Confluent from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $31.00 price target on shares of Confluent and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc (NASDAQ: CFLT) is a leading provider of an event streaming platform built on Apache Kafka. The company’s flagship offerings include Confluent Platform—a self-managed software solution—and Confluent Cloud, a fully managed service designed to simplify real-time data processing across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. These products enable enterprises to collect, process and distribute high volumes of data in real time, supporting use cases such as fraud detection, supply chain optimization and personalized customer experiences.

Founded in 2014 by Apache Kafka co-creators Jay Kreps, Neha Narkhede and Jun Rao, Confluent has driven the commercialization of Kafka technologies and extended the platform with tools for data integration, stream processing and enterprise-grade security.

