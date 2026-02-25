Granite Oil (OTCMKTS:GXOCF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Granite Oil Corp (OTCMKTS:GXOCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.69 and traded as low as $0.6840. Granite Oil shares last traded at $0.6922, with a volume of 49,600 shares changing hands.

Granite Oil Stock Down 1.1%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.69.

Granite Oil Company Profile

Granite Oil Corporation (OTCMKTS:GXOCF) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. The company focuses on the acquisition, development and optimization of conventional oil properties across North America. Granite Oil’s strategy emphasizes steady cash flow from established fields while targeting selective exploration opportunities to extend reserve life and support sustainable growth.

Granite Oil’s asset portfolio is concentrated in key areas of the Williston Basin, with significant working interests in mature oil fields in eastern Montana and southwestern Saskatchewan.

