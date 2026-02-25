Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Quest Resource Holding Corporation. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.78 and traded as low as $1.59. Quest Resource shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 27,442 shares.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Quest Resource to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

The stock has a market cap of $37.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.78.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRHC. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Quest Resource by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 52.5% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 311,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 107,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Quest Resource during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company provides disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

