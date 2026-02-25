LoneStar West (CVE:LSI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

LoneStar West Inc (CVE:LSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.71 and traded as low as C$0.71. LoneStar West shares last traded at C$0.71, with a volume of 10,800 shares traded.

LoneStar West Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.71.

About LoneStar West

(Get Free Report)

Lonestar West Inc is a Canada-based industrial service company. The Company is engaged in the provision of technical application of hydro-vacuum, vacuum, water truck and auxiliary services, primarily to infrastructure and oil and gas customers. The Company operates in the segment of providing vacuum and hydro-vacuum services for various industries in Canada and the United States. It offers various services, such as hydrovac services, vacuum services, water truck services, sump reclamation services and shoring equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LoneStar West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LoneStar West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.