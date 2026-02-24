JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.23 and last traded at $57.1240, with a volume of 8248 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.11.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JEMA. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,778.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively-managed fund utilizing emerging market equity strategies across countries, regions, styles, and market capitalizations. JEMA was launched on Mar 10, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

