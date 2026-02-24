Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.62 and last traded at $1.6550, with a volume of 346006673 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.
Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.99.
Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. The 1-20 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 4th.
Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares
Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile
Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market. Component companies are engaged in the design, distribution, manufacture and sale of semiconductors. As of February 18, 2010, the Semiconductor Index included companies with capitalizations between $1.7 billion and $114 billion.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- This makes me furious
- The Foundation Behind Today’s Biggest Tech Trends
- Silver $500? The “Deficit Math” says it’s possible.
- Read this or regret it forever
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.