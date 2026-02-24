Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Fujitsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.01, but opened at $20.44. Fujitsu shares last traded at $21.73, with a volume of 295,041 shares traded.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Fujitsu to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fujitsu presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Fujitsu Limited is a Tokyo-based multinational information and communication technology company that provides a broad range of technology products, solutions and services. Founded in 1935, the company has evolved from equipment manufacturing into a global IT services and systems integrator. Fujitsu’s offerings span consulting, application services, system integration, managed services, and business process outsourcing, targeting enterprise and public sector clients across multiple industries.

On the product side, Fujitsu develops and supplies computing hardware and infrastructure including servers, storage and networking equipment, as well as semiconductor and electronic components.

