Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 105,985 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 180% from the previous session’s volume of 37,805 shares.The stock last traded at $82.3090 and had previously closed at $81.87.
Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.47.
Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a $0.4031 dividend. This represents a yield of 97.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th.
About Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF
The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
