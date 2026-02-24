Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 105,985 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 180% from the previous session’s volume of 37,805 shares.The stock last traded at $82.3090 and had previously closed at $81.87.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.47.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a $0.4031 dividend. This represents a yield of 97.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th.

Institutional Trading of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

About Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 147,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,123,000 after buying an additional 84,490 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,076,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 131,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,794,000 after purchasing an additional 41,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

