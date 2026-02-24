Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in American Express Company $AXP

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 1,243.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,775 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 12,750 shares during the quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 153.3% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 76 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 210.7% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 27,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.01, for a total transaction of $9,599,024.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,138,103.94. This represents a 57.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 23,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.91, for a total value of $8,346,340.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,480.14. The trade was a 75.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,944 shares of company stock valued at $26,114,366. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $355.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, January 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $352.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AXP

American Express Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $320.85 on Tuesday. American Express Company has a 1 year low of $220.43 and a 1 year high of $387.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $362.77 and a 200 day moving average of $349.01. The stock has a market cap of $220.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.01). American Express had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of ($17,139.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co?brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.