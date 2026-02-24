Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Dominion Energy updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.450-3.690 EPS.
Here are the key takeaways from Dominion Energy’s conference call:
- 2025 results beat guidance — operating EPS of $3.42 ($3.33 ex?45Z) and GAAP EPS of $3.45 were above midpoints, and Moody’s?style CFO pre?working capital to debt finished nearly 100 bps above the downgrade threshold, marking the strongest metric since 2012.
- 2026 guidance and long?term outlook reaffirmed — 2026 operating EPS ex?45Z guidance of $3.40–$3.60 (midpoint $3.50, +6.1% vs prior midpoint) and a reaffirmed 5%–7% long?term growth target with a bias to the upper half beginning 2028 signal management confidence despite Millstone outages.
- Capital plan scaled up to ~$65 billion — a ~30% increase over the prior 5?year plan, concentrated at Dominion Energy Virginia, will require steady equity issuance (~2.5% of market cap annually), more parent interest expense, and is expected to exert roughly a 250 bps drag versus rate?base growth, creating dilution and financing pressure risks.
- Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) advancing toward first power — CVOW is >70% complete with first power targeted by end of March and a project budget of $11.5 billion (including $155M unused contingency), though early turbine installation iterations and tariff/legal developments add execution watch points.
- Millstone and generation outlook carry timing/price uncertainty — Millstone performed well in 2025 (>91% capacity factor) but its PPA expires in 2029 and outcomes from the Connecticut RFP and future pricing remain uncertain, which management says could influence later years of the plan.
Dominion Energy Stock Performance
Shares of D opened at $64.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.88 and its 200-day moving average is $60.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $67.57.
Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement
Trending Headlines about Dominion Energy
Here are the key news stories impacting Dominion Energy this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat — Dominion reported Q4 EPS of $0.68 and revenue of $4.09B, topping estimates and showing strong year-over-year revenue growth, which supports upside to earnings and validates growth from data-center loads. Dominion Energy Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Capex ramp to capture data-center demand — Management raised and expanded its multi?year capital spending plan (nearly +30% over five years in some reports) to build out infrastructure for surging data-center customers, which supports longer-term growth and higher regulated asset base. Dominion Energy Expands Spending Plan To Fuel Explosive Data Center Growth
- Positive Sentiment: Reported full-year results showed substantially higher net income for 2025 vs. 2024, reinforcing the company’s profitability improvement and execution on major projects. Dominion Energy announces 2025 financial results
- Neutral Sentiment: CEO messaging on affordability — CEO emphasized keeping power affordable as the company grows, a customer-facing stance that calms regulators and ratepayers but offers limited immediate market impact. Dominion Energy CEO: ‘Affordability is essential’
- Neutral Sentiment: Operational updates — Dominion communicated restoration of weather-related outages and causes of recent disruptions; these operational notes matter for reliability perception but are not expected to change fundamentals. Dominion Energy says they’ve restored power to many after weather-related outages
- Negative Sentiment: FY2026 guidance slightly below consensus — Dominion set FY26 EPS guidance of $3.45–$3.69, a midpoint under some Street estimates, which tempers the bullish read on Q4 and raises near-term earnings uncertainty. Dominion Energy forecasts annual profit below estimates, raises spending plan
- Negative Sentiment: New risk disclosure and load-profile uncertainty — Analysts and filings flagged a dual risk: surging, concentrated data-center load growth changes revenue patterns while overall slower retail load growth could reduce utility base-case demand — a business-model transition that raises execution and regulatory risk. Dominion Energy Confronts Dual Threats From Surging Data Center Demand and Slowing Load Growth
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/legal headwind — Environmental and community groups plan to challenge regulators’ approval of a Dominion gas plant, introducing project delays, permitting risk and potential incremental costs. Environmental, Community Groups to Challenge Regulators’ Approval of Dominion’s Gas Plant
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dominion Energy
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of D. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 1,038.0% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have commented on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Dominion Energy
Dominion Energy Company Profile
Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company’s core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.
Dominion’s electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dominion Energy
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Elon’s Secret AI Partner?
- Silver $500? The “Deficit Math” says it’s possible.
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.