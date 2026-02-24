Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Dominion Energy updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.450-3.690 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Dominion Energy’s conference call:

2025 results beat guidance — operating EPS of $3.42 ($3.33 ex?45Z) and GAAP EPS of $3.45 were above midpoints, and Moody’s?style CFO pre?working capital to debt finished nearly 100 bps above the downgrade threshold, marking the strongest metric since 2012.

Shares of D opened at $64.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.88 and its 200-day moving average is $60.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $67.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 90.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of D. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 1,038.0% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company’s core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion’s electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

