Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL Shares Sold by Greenland Capital Management LP

Greenland Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 88.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,981 shares during the quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $303.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.24. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $194.36 and a 52-week high of $363.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $8.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.25 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $361.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.67.

In related news, CEO Christian Ulbrich sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.18, for a total value of $31,889.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 114,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,096,063.30. This represents a 0.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,957,441. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

