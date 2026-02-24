Greenland Capital Management LP Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. $BNL

Greenland Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,060 shares during the quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 77,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 4.7% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 89,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citizens Jmp restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 1.00. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.96 and a 12 month high of $19.91.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $118.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.35 million. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 21.25%.Broadstone Net Lease has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.530-1.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 232.00%.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: BNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating single-tenant commercial properties under long-term net leases. The company specializes in acquiring properties that are leased to creditworthy tenants, allowing it to generate predictable, stable rental income while transferring most operating expenses and responsibilities to its lessees.

Broadstone Net Lease’s portfolio spans a variety of property types, including industrial facilities, distribution centers, manufacturing plants, life science and office buildings, and essential retail locations.

Featured Stories

