Greenland Capital Management LP Makes New $4.19 Million Investment in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. $SBRA

Greenland Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 225,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,000. Greenland Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of Sabra Healthcare REIT as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 23,720.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 685.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 209.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Healthcare REIT alerts:

Sabra Healthcare REIT Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $20.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.85. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $20.70.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

Sabra Healthcare REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $201.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.97 million. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Sabra Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.590 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 187.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SBRA shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Healthcare REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sabra Healthcare REIT

Sabra Healthcare REIT Profile

(Free Report)

Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc (NASDAQ: SBRA) is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates net?lease healthcare properties. Its diversified portfolio spans senior housing communities, skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, outpatient medical facilities, medical office buildings, hospitals and life science properties. Sabra structures long?term, triple?net lease agreements with healthcare operators, providing stable rental income streams while allowing tenants to focus on patient care and operational excellence.

Serving a broad spectrum of care segments, Sabra’s tenants include both regional and national providers of assisted living, independent living, memory care, post?acute rehabilitation and research and development laboratories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.