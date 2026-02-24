American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR Shares Acquired by Greenland Capital Management LP

Greenland Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,876 shares during the quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of American Healthcare REIT worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHR. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 265.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Healthcare REIT

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hanson sold 19,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $929,667.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AHR. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

American Healthcare REIT Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:AHR opened at $52.47 on Tuesday. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $53.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 374.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.85.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. American Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is currently 714.29%.

American Healthcare REIT Profile

American Healthcare REIT, Inc (NYSE: AHR) was a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing healthcare?related properties across the United States. The company’s portfolio spanned senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and outpatient care centers, all operated under long?term net lease or triple?net lease structures designed to provide stable, predictable rental income.

Employing a strategy of partnering with established healthcare operators, American Healthcare REIT targeted properties in both major metropolitan areas and high?growth secondary markets to capitalize on demographic trends such as an aging population and increased demand for outpatient services.

Featured Stories

