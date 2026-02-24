Greenland Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 25,039 Abivax SA Sponsored ADR $ABVX

Greenland Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Abivax SA Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ABVX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abivax by 4,612.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Abivax in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Abivax by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abivax in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Abivax by 34.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABVX shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Abivax in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Abivax in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Abivax in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Abivax from $101.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on shares of Abivax from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABVX opened at $132.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Abivax SA Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $148.83.

Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 15th. The company reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($4.92) million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abivax SA Sponsored ADR will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Paris, France, Abivax is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for chronic inflammatory diseases and viral infections. The company’s technology platform targets host RNA biogenesis to modulate key immune pathways, offering a differentiated approach aimed at disease modification and improved safety profiles.

Abivax’s lead clinical asset, obefazimod (ABX464), is being evaluated in ulcerative colitis and other inflammatory disorders.

