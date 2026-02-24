Greenland Capital Management LP Invests $1.38 Million in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Greenland Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,295,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,814,000 after purchasing an additional 649,323 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,237,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,942,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,057,000 after purchasing an additional 145,788 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $483,644,000. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,649,000 after buying an additional 555,510 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Airbnb Stock Performance
Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $122.96 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $99.88 and a one year high of $147.07. The company has a market cap of $74.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.94.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 51,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.16, for a total transaction of $6,719,326.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 45,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,014,210.64. This represents a 52.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $6,871,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 692,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,983,017.05. The trade was a 7.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 795,422 shares of company stock worth $100,561,168. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ABNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Airbnb from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.69.
- Positive Sentiment: Airbnb is promoting hosting for FIFA World Cup 2026 by offering $750 to new hosts, aiming to capture a major travel surge and boost supply and short?term revenue in North America during the event. YourUpdateTV speaks with Airbnb: How Local Residents Can Earn from the World Cup Travel Surge
- Positive Sentiment: Airbnb is testing airport pickup services and observers note the move could be a stepping stone toward selling flights or other transport — expanding Airbnb beyond accommodations toward a “connected?trip” travel concierge that could increase take?rates and customer lifetime value if scaled. Airbnb Is Testing Airport Pickups. Are Flights Next?
- Neutral Sentiment: DA Davidson trimmed its ABNB price target slightly to $150 from $155 but kept a Buy rating, citing market?wide valuation pressure; the note signals continued analyst confidence but reduced upside. DA Davidson Trims Airbnb (ABNB) Target Price to $150
- Negative Sentiment: Violence in parts of Mexico prompted U.S. airlines and cruise lines to cancel stops and left travelers stranded; coverage outlines what airlines, hotels and platforms like Airbnb may owe affected guests. This creates short?term cancellations, potential refunds/relocation costs, and reputational risk in Mexican markets (Puerto Vallarta, Guadalajara), which could dent near?term bookings and margins. Here’s what airlines, hotels and Airbnb actually owe travelers stranded in Mexico Cruise companies cancel Puerto Vallarta stops after violence in Mexico
About Airbnb
Airbnb, Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company’s core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.
Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.
