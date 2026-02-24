Greenland Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C $LLYVK

Greenland Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) by 385.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,101 shares during the quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 791.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,688,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,972 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 831,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,460,000 after purchasing an additional 12,443 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C during the third quarter worth about $2,032,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 13.6% during the second quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 131,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,710,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 214,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,189,000 after purchasing an additional 34,596 shares in the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LLYVK opened at $95.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.51 and its 200-day moving average is $88.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 1.40. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C has a one year low of $60.55 and a one year high of $102.62.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $643,388.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,587,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,355,611.96. This represents a 0.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Chase Carey sold 83,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total value of $8,098,815.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 94,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,147,814.20. This trade represents a 46.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 497,554 shares of company stock worth $43,484,018.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ: LLYVK) is a tracking stock designed to reflect the performance of Liberty Media’s investment in Live Nation Entertainment. Established in August 2023, the Liberty Live tracking stock allows investors to gain targeted exposure to the live entertainment sector without direct ownership of Liberty Media’s other diversified assets. The Series C shares trade separately, offering a clear view of the value and results generated by Live Nation’s global operations.

The underlying asset for the Liberty Live Series C shares is Liberty Media’s equity stake in Live Nation, one of the world’s leading live entertainment companies.

