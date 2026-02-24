Iberdrola (IBDSF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Iberdrola to post earnings of $0.1677 per share and revenue of $13.7640 billion for the quarter.

Iberdrola Stock Performance

IBDSF opened at $23.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.59. Iberdrola has a 1-year low of $14.26 and a 1-year high of $24.50.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) is a Spanish multinational electric utility company with core activities spanning the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. The company has established itself as a global leader in renewable energy, particularly wind power, and maintains a diversified portfolio that includes hydroelectric, solar and conventional thermal generation assets. In addition to power generation, Iberdrola provides integrated energy services and solutions for residential, commercial and industrial customers.

The company’s operations extend across Europe, North America and Latin America.

