Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF $PIZ Shares Sold by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Free Report) by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,870 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 217,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 46,322 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 22,603 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 269.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 35,618 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $13,516,000.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF Price Performance

Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF stock opened at $54.73 on Tuesday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $33.58 and a 12 month high of $55.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.84. The company has a market cap of $610.24 million, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

(Free Report)

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange. This Index includes approximately 100 companies that possess relative strength characteristics and are domiciled in developed markets including, but not limited to, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.