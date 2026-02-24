Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 3,286 Shares of FedEx Corporation $FDX

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,202 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,286 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $17,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 78.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $586,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 292.6% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 139.5% in the second quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FDX. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on FedEx from $345.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of FedEx to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $271.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.00.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $383.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $323.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.26. The firm has a market cap of $90.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Corporation has a 12 month low of $194.29 and a 12 month high of $391.65.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.05 earnings per share. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.800-19.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

More FedEx News

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

Featured Stories

