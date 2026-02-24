JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,285,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,265,227 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $94,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 176.8% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of VXUS opened at $82.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.40. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $54.98 and a twelve month high of $83.52.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

