Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,165 First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF $FCAL

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FCAL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 130,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after buying an additional 20,964 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 56,132 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 65,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,904 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 52,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of FCAL opened at $49.92 on Tuesday. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $46.44 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.17 million, a P/E ratio of 131.37 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.08.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 421.05%.

