Kovack Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 74.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,996 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 38,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 7,014 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $1,857,000. Syon Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,127,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,025,000 after acquiring an additional 463,199 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 32,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WBD shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.50 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Arete Research increased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.09.

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 242,994 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $7,168,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 918,940 shares in the company, valued at $27,108,730. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 4,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total transaction of $119,208.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 100,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,821.04. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 267,116 shares of company stock worth $7,781,731. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WBD opened at $28.92 on Tuesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.66 billion, a PE ratio of 152.22 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.32.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company’s core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

