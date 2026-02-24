OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.39 Million Holdings in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF $DFSB

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,865 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFSB. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 82.4% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 236.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Greenspring Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 48.3% during the third quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:DFSB opened at $52.72 on Tuesday. Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $53.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.07 and a 200-day moving average of $52.63.

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (DFSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to investment-grade government and corporate debt securities from development markets. The fund considers environment and sustainability to target longer-term securities. DFSB was launched on Nov 15, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

