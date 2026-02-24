Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 25,713 Capital Group Global Equity ETF $CGGE

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,391,000. MSH Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF by 47.8% during the third quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF by 2,176.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 971,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,914,000 after acquiring an additional 928,859 shares during the last quarter.

CGGE opened at $32.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.72. Capital Group Global Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.76 and a 1 year high of $32.99.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a $0.1276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 40.0%.

The Capital Group Global Equity ETF (CGGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks total returns by actively managing a portfolio of companies from around the world. CGGE was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

