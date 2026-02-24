OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 12,317 Shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF $TAXF

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,317 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 926.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 394,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,280,000 after buying an additional 355,659 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 477.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 319,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,616,000 after acquiring an additional 263,876 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,133,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,371,000 after acquiring an additional 252,701 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,338,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,235,000 after purchasing an additional 215,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 393,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,776,000 after purchasing an additional 101,677 shares during the period.

Get American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

TAXF opened at $51.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.29. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $51.26.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.193 per share. This is an increase from American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 5th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%.

(Free Report)

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.