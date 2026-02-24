GSA Capital Partners LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,228 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 16.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 587,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,241,000 after purchasing an additional 83,966 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership boosted its stake in Prologis by 240.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership now owns 44,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 31,567 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Prologis by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,443,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,788,000 after buying an additional 56,272 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,644,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,411,000 after buying an additional 126,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR raised its position in shares of Prologis by 33.4% during the third quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 100,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,488,000 after buying an additional 25,133 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLD opened at $140.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $130.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.42. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $142.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.79 and a 200 day moving average of $123.44.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.44. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 37.86%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 113.80%.

In other Prologis news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.60, for a total transaction of $79,239.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,340.80. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Freedom Capital cut shares of Prologis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on Prologis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.95.

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

