OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.69 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 14,536 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 132,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.0% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 72,073 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 31,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 752,993 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,094,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Weiss Ratings raised Verizon Communications from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.02.

NYSE:VZ opened at $49.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $50.48. The company has a market cap of $209.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.18.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $36.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-4.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.88%.

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 9,579 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $429,905.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 44,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,739.60. This trade represents a 17.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company’s consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

