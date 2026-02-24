BOX (BOX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q4 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share and revenue of $305.64 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

BOX Stock Performance

NYSE BOX opened at $21.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.09. BOX has a one year low of $21.61 and a one year high of $38.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.80.

Get BOX alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 4,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $120,096.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 469,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,234,399.24. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $420,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,311,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,452,076.25. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 82,887 shares of company stock worth $2,399,707 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOX

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in BOX by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 17,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of BOX by 7.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 477,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,746,000 after buying an additional 32,726 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in BOX during the second quarter worth $484,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of BOX by 101.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,141,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,009,000 after buying an additional 573,817 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BOX. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BOX

About BOX

(Get Free Report)

Box, Inc is a leading provider of cloud content management and file sharing solutions designed to support enterprises in securely managing, accessing and collaborating on digital content from anywhere. The company offers a unified platform that enables organizations to store, share and automate workflows across various departments, enhancing productivity and ensuring governance over sensitive information. Box’s services are tailored to meet the needs of industries such as healthcare, financial services, government and media, where compliance and data security are paramount.

The core offerings of Box include its Content Cloud platform, which provides content collaboration, workflow automation, data classification and secure file sharing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.