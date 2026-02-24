Comparing Profusa (PFSA) & The Competition

Profusa (NASDAQ:PFSA – Get Free Report) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Profusa to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profusa N/A N/A -880.32% Profusa Competitors -672.41% -133.75% -59.01%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.8% of Profusa shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of Profusa shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Profusa N/A -$8.71 million -0.01 Profusa Competitors $58.68 million -$32.15 million 4.38

This table compares Profusa and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profusa’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Profusa. Profusa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Profusa and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Profusa 1 0 0 0 1.00 Profusa Competitors 77 78 158 6 2.29

As a group, “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies have a potential upside of 36.23%. Given Profusa’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Profusa has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Profusa has a beta of -0.14, indicating that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Profusa’s competitors have a beta of 1.76, indicating that their average share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Profusa competitors beat Profusa on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Profusa Company Profile

NorthView Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus its search on businesses that are focused on healthcare sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York. NorthView Acquisition Corporation is a subsidiary of NorthView Sponsor I, LLC.

