eBay Inc. $EBAY Shares Bought by Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ raised its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 153,268 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares during the quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in eBay were worth $13,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in eBay in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 155.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at eBay
In other eBay news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 1,009 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total value of $80,588.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 5,743 shares in the company, valued at $458,693.41. The trade was a 14.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $157,248.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 5,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,597.40. This represents a 25.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,593 shares of company stock worth $3,998,870. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Report on eBay
Key Stories Impacting eBay
Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst upgrades and higher price targets signal renewed bullish interest in eBay’s growth trajectory, supporting upside potential. Notable moves include Deutsche Bank raising its target to $118 (buy) and several outlets reporting other price-target increases and a Goldman Sachs upgrade. Deutsche Bank Raises PT to $118 Price Target $100 Goldman Sachs Upgrade
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic M&A (Depop) continues to be cited as a key reason for eBay’s growth prospects and rationale behind analyst optimism — the acquisition could expand younger-user reach and GMV long term. Depop Acquisition Analysis
- Positive Sentiment: Recent earnings showed an EPS beat and revenue growth; that beat underpins valuation and supports medium-term upside given solid margins and ROE. (Background earnings: Feb 18 results.)
- Neutral Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a Neutral rating, indicating some analysts still see limited near-term catalysts despite positive notes from others. Cantor Fitzgerald Neutral
- Neutral Sentiment: Viral/resale stories (e.g., an IKEA stuffed monkey selling for hundreds) are driving short-term platform traffic and PR but have limited direct impact on fundamentals. IKEA Toy Viral Listing Viral Monkey Story
- Neutral Sentiment: Consumer/tax guidance pieces (e.g., UK seller tax rules) highlight regulatory and compliance complexity in marketplaces; these are worth monitoring but aren’t immediate stock movers. UK Tax Story
- Neutral Sentiment: Human-interest profiles about resellers and entrepreneurs using eBay (e.g., Ali Ansari’s story) boost brand narrative and platform relevance but are not material to near-term earnings. Ali Ansari Profile
- Negative Sentiment: Jefferies cut its price target to $60 and kept an “underperform” rating, applying downward pressure and signaling downside risk vs. recent analyst upgrades. That analyst note is likely a near-term negative on sentiment. Jefferies Lowers PT to $60
- Negative Sentiment: Macro/policy uncertainty: reports about new U.S. tariffs and trade-policy shifts increase execution risk for global e-commerce and could weigh on investor appetite for platform stocks. Tariff Uncertainty
eBay Price Performance
EBAY stock opened at $84.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.20. The company has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.71 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.
eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The e-commerce company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 18.30%.The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. eBay has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.530-1.590 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.
eBay Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.
About eBay
eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price “Buy It Now” transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.
The company’s core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.
