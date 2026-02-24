eBay Inc. $EBAY Shares Bought by Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ raised its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 153,268 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares during the quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in eBay were worth $13,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in eBay in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 155.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 1,009 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total value of $80,588.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 5,743 shares in the company, valued at $458,693.41. The trade was a 14.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $157,248.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 5,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,597.40. This represents a 25.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,593 shares of company stock worth $3,998,870. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore upped their target price on shares of eBay from $93.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, February 19th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on eBay from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on eBay from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on eBay from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on eBay

Key Stories Impacting eBay

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

eBay Price Performance

EBAY stock opened at $84.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.20. The company has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.71 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The e-commerce company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 18.30%.The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. eBay has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.530-1.590 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price “Buy It Now” transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company’s core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.