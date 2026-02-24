Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Raises Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,246 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $13,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 375.6% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 195 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 12,425 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total transaction of $2,745,179.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,522.34. The trade was a 51.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Southern acquired 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $225.48 per share, with a total value of $50,733.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,554.76. This represents a 1.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $231.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.93. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $148.09 and a fifty-two week high of $256.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 16.47%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.770-3.170 EPS. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NXPI. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, January 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.67.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP’s offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

