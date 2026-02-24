ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $86.79 and last traded at $86.2630, with a volume of 332450 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.52.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OGS. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded ONE Gas from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on ONE Gas from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ONE Gas from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $79.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.24. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.81.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $689.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.44 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. ONE Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.830-4.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 247.0% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in ONE Gas by 188.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc is a publicly traded natural gas utility company focused on the regulated distribution of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the company owns and operates an integrated system of transmission and distribution pipelines, storage facilities and compressor stations designed to deliver safe, reliable energy to end users. Its operations are governed by state utility commissions, which set rates and service standards in the markets the company serves.

The company’s service territory spans three states: Oklahoma, Kansas and the Texas Panhandle.

