Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 208 and last traded at GBX 204.51, with a volume of 175033 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 205.85.

Cairn Homes Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.97, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 9.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 185.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 179.08.

About Cairn Homes

Cairn Homes plc, a holding company, operates as a home and community builder in Ireland. The company engages in the development and sale of residential properties, as well as rental of properties. It also provides financial services. Cairn Homes plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

