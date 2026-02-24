TotalEnergies (LON:TTE) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

TotalEnergies SE (LON:TTE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 66.65 and last traded at GBX 66.14, with a volume of 702001 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65.73.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 0.7%

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 58.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 55.47. The stock has a market cap of £1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.36, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.10.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The Integrated LNG segment comprises the integrated gas chain, including upstream and midstream liquified natural gas (LNG) activities, as well as biogas, hydrogen, and gas trading activities.

Further Reading

