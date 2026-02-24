Public Sector Pension Investment Board Makes New $1.62 Million Investment in ATS Corporation $ATS

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in ATS Corporation (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ATS in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in ATS in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ATS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in ATS during the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of ATS during the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ATS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ATS from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ATS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ATS in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of ATS in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of ATS in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

NYSE ATS opened at $32.20 on Tuesday. ATS Corporation has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $33.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.65 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.74.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. ATS had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $553.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ATS Corporation will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ATS Corporation (NYSE: ATS) is a Canada-based global provider of automation and energy solutions. Headquartered in Cambridge, Ontario, the company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of custom automation and test systems, as well as fluid handling and control products. Since its founding in 1978, ATS has focused on delivering integrated hardware and software solutions that help original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) improve efficiency, quality and throughput across a range of industries.

Through its Automation segment, ATS develops bespoke assembly and testing platforms for sectors such as life sciences, consumer electronics, automotive and industrial equipment.

