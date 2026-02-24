9,680 Shares in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Purchased by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.6% in the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 13,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 33,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.5%

Charles Schwab stock opened at $92.62 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a one year low of $65.88 and a one year high of $107.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.51 and a 200 day moving average of $96.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $164.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 37.01%.The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 11,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $1,236,303.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 449,406 shares in the company, valued at $46,985,397.30. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,640. This represents a 8.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 348,344 shares of company stock valued at $36,259,555 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.95.

Charles Schwab Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

