Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Flex Ltd. $FLEX

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,050 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Flex by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,620,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,029,769,000 after acquiring an additional 687,835 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Flex by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,083,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $758,465,000 after purchasing an additional 221,819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,259,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $611,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377,669 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Flex by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,871,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,870,000 after purchasing an additional 508,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,180,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,500,000 after buying an additional 2,459,511 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FLEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Flex from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Flex in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Flex from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

FLEX opened at $63.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 20.99%. Flex’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.270 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.890 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flex news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total transaction of $719,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 27,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,739.43. This represents a 26.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Hurlston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 58,561 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,538. This trade represents a 14.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,389. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX), formerly known as Flextronics, is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and original design manufacturing (ODM). The company offers end-to-end product lifecycle solutions including product design and engineering, prototyping, volume manufacturing, testing, and aftermarket services. Its offerings extend into supply chain management, component sourcing, logistics and distribution, and advanced manufacturing capabilities such as automation and digital manufacturing to support customers from concept through end-of-life.

Flex serves a broad range of industries, including automotive, healthcare, industrial, communications, and consumer electronics, working with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and technology companies to accelerate time to market and manage complex supply chains.

