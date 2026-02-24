Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 26,850 Antero Resources Corporation $AR

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,850 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AR. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $52,737,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 18.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,258,305 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $211,805,000 after purchasing an additional 817,977 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC boosted its position in Antero Resources by 10.6% during the second quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 8,156,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $328,529,000 after purchasing an additional 783,117 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Antero Resources by 1,817.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 482,506 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,435,000 after purchasing an additional 457,345 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 986.6% in the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 432,108 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,405,000 after purchasing an additional 392,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:AR opened at $34.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.41. Antero Resources Corporation has a twelve month low of $29.10 and a twelve month high of $44.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 12.02%.Antero Resources’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Antero Resources Corporation will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AR shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $50.00 price target on Antero Resources in a report on Friday, February 13th. Tudor Pickering raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research upgraded Antero Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Monday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.93.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company’s operations target the Marcellus and Utica shales, where it applies advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize recovery from its large acreage position. Antero’s portfolio encompasses significant reserves of ethane, propane and other NGLs, alongside dry gas volumes that are positioned to serve both domestic and export markets.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Antero Resources holds approximately 1.8 million net acres of leasehold interests across parts of West Virginia and Ohio.

