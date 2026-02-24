Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Invests $820,000 in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,230 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at $487,526,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,778,252 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $253,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,776 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth $59,176,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,854,530 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,670,449,000 after purchasing an additional 746,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 54.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,705,729 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $133,098,000 after purchasing an additional 600,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 6.0%

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $61.13 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $87.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.57.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.700 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, CAO John Sunshin Kim sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 36,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,920. This trade represents a 6.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Surya Gummadi sold 1,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total value of $143,527.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,741.46. The trade was a 6.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 29,434 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,809 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CTSH. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.17.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ: CTSH) is a global professional services company that provides information technology, consulting and business process services to large enterprises. Its core offerings include digital engineering, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services, data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions. Cognizant works with clients to design and implement technology-enabled transformations that address customer experience, operational efficiency and new product and service delivery.

Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant has grown into a multinational organization with delivery centers and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

