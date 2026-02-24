GSA Capital Partners LLP Decreases Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 74.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,414 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,169,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth $124,785,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 375.8% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,329,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,863 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,905,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,766,787,000 after acquiring an additional 899,273 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at $31,773,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $805,860.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 65,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,482.23. This represents a 21.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,864 shares of company stock worth $1,650,906. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $47.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $52.24.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $407.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.02 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 52.24% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.060-4.110 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.50 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.95.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (NASDAQ: GLPI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company’s core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

Further Reading

