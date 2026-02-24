Comms Group (ASX:CCG) Insider Peter McGrath Buys 400,000 Shares of Stock

Comms Group Limited (ASX:CCG – Get Free Report) insider Peter McGrath acquired 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.07 per share, with a total value of A$26,800.00.

The company has a market cap of $29.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.68.

About Comms Group

Comms Group Limited provides telecommunications and Information Technology (IT) services in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and internationally. It offers IT managed, cloud hosting, cloud communications, and unified communications services. The company was formerly known as CommsChoice Group Limited and changed its name to Comms Group Limited in November 2020. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

