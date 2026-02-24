Protech Home Medical (CVE:PHM) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Protech Home Medical Corp. (CVE:PHM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as low as C$0.11. Protech Home Medical shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 1,528,975 shares traded.

Protech Home Medical Stock Down 4.2%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$47.90 million and a PE ratio of 57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Protech Home Medical Company Profile

Protech Home Medical Corp. provides and rents in-home monitoring equipment and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; INR self-testing equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; and home ventilator equipment The company was formerly known as Patient Home Monitoring Corp. and changed its name to Protech Home Medical Corp. in May 2018. Protech Home Medical Corp.

