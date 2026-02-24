Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.25 and traded as low as GBX 1.15. Futura Medical shares last traded at GBX 1.32, with a volume of 896,619 shares traded.

Futura Medical Stock Down 4.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.40.

Futura Medical Company Profile

Futura Medical plc (AIM: FUM) is the developer of innovative sexual health products, including lead product Eroxon® and products WSD4000 and Eroxon® Intense. Our core strength lies in our research, development and commercialisation of topically delivered gel formulations in sexual health products.

Sexual health issues are prevalent in both men and women. ED impacts 1 in 5 men globally across all adult age brackets, with approximately half of all men over 40 experiencing ED and 25% of all new diagnoses being in men under 40.

