Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.25 and traded as low as GBX 1.15. Futura Medical shares last traded at GBX 1.32, with a volume of 896,619 shares traded.
Futura Medical Stock Down 4.2%
The stock has a market capitalization of £6.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.40.
Futura Medical Company Profile
Sexual health issues are prevalent in both men and women. ED impacts 1 in 5 men globally across all adult age brackets, with approximately half of all men over 40 experiencing ED and 25% of all new diagnoses being in men under 40.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Futura Medical
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Elon’s Secret AI Partner?
- Silver $500? The “Deficit Math” says it’s possible.
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Futura Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futura Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.