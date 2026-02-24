Feedback (LON:FDBK) Trading 20.8% Higher – What’s Next?

Feedback plc (LON:FDBK – Get Free Report) shares rose 20.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 14.50 and last traded at GBX 14.49. Approximately 347,737 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 209% from the average daily volume of 112,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.

Feedback Trading Down 1.4%

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 10.61. The company has a market capitalization of £6.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Feedback alerts:

Feedback (LON:FDBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported GBX (3.98) EPS for the quarter. Feedback had a negative return on equity of 39.71% and a negative net margin of 279.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Feedback plc will post -8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Feedback

About Feedback

In other Feedback news, insider Tom Oakley purchased 60,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 8 per share, with a total value of £4,872.32. Also, insider Emma Oswick (Stuart) acquired 60,459 shares of Feedback stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 8 per share, with a total value of £4,836.72. Insiders own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Feedback plc (AIM: FDBK) provides innovative software and systems through its trading subsidiary, Feedback Medical.

Feedback liberates data and knowledge from multiple healthcare IT systems and delivers better workflows to enable clinicians to communicate, collaborate and provide the best healthcare for their patients. It connects care settings with diagnostic and other relevant data to drive better, faster, safer decision that improve outcomes for patients.

By linking different clinical systems together into a seamless view of the patient, Feedback can streamline patient pathways and deliver a digital health and diagnostics record across multiple care providers.

Bleepa® is a communication and collaboration platform that displays clinical results at a certified and regulated quality, which enables multi-disciplinary team working and diagnostic-enhanced advice and guidance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Feedback Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Feedback and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.