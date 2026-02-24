Analysts Set Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) PT at $4.30

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ENIC shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.30 price objective on shares of Enel Chile in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enel Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Enel Chile in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised Enel Chile to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Santander lowered Enel Chile to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th.

Enel Chile Stock Up 0.1%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enel Chile

Enel Chile stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average is $3.90. Enel Chile has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $4.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENIC. TMB Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Enel Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Enel Chile by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,042,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,212,000 after acquiring an additional 666,544 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enel Chile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 404,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 28,250 shares in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enel Chile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enel Chile SA, traded as ENIC on the NYSE, is one of Chile’s leading integrated electric utilities, with core businesses spanning electricity generation, transmission and distribution. The company serves a diverse customer base that includes residential, commercial and industrial users, striving to deliver reliable power across both urban and rural regions.

In its generation segment, Enel Chile operates a balanced portfolio of assets, including hydroelectric plants, thermal power stations and an expanding suite of renewable energy facilities such as wind and solar farms.

